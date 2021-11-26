Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

MED traded down $9.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 1-year low of $183.46 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

