Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $625.28

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 625.28 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.72). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 743.80 ($9.72), with a volume of 1,638,310 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGGT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 631 ($8.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 743.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 625.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.17.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

