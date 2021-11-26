Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

MEGGF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Meggitt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Meggitt stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

