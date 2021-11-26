MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,254.22

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,254.22 and last traded at $1,263.78, with a volume of 16667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,273.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 805.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,578.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,586.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,009,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

