MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,254.22

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,254.22 and last traded at $1,263.78, with a volume of 16667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,273.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.
The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 805.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,578.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,586.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,009,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
