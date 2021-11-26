Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. 788,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,055,032. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

