MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $254.00 and last traded at $254.00, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.33.

The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.06.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

