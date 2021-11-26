Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The firm has a market cap of $501.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

