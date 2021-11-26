MetaMorph (METM) Hits Market Cap of $483,991.65

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 131.1% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $483,991.65 and approximately $80.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

