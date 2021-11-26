MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

