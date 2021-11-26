Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $22.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,495.34. 1,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,582. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,471.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,441.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

