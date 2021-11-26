Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 220,563 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 308.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 174,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

