Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
