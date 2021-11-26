monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $342.66

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $342.66, but opened at $331.77. monday.com shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

