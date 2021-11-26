monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $342.66

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $342.66, but opened at $331.77. monday.com shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

