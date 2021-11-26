Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $101.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

