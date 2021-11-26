Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27.97 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $11,202.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.01032797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00270064 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029330 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

