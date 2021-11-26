Nano (NANO) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00009077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $658.68 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026260 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.