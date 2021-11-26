NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $258.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00015336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00198740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.00741688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00077788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,766,939 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

