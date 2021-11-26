Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $301,588.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104772 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,197,910 coins and its circulating supply is 76,492,181 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

