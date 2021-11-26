Newmont (TSE:NGT) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NGT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.80.

TSE NGT opened at C$69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.63%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

