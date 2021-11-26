NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 6.7%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 63,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 425,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 19.90 and a current ratio of 21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

