NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGCA opened at $10.29 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $977,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $36,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $4,800,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $737,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

