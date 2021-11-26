Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

