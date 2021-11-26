Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 12267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

Several research firms have commented on NSR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market cap of C$512.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

