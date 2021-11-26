Nord/LB Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

ARL opened at €29.30 ($33.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.53 and a 200-day moving average of €22.90. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

