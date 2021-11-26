Norman Payson Sells 8,130 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Progyny by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,280,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Progyny by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,352 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Progyny by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

