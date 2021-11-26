Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 10.9%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.