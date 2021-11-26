Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) fell 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 1,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

