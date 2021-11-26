Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.11. 2,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

