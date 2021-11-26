Northside Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 224.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 1.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

SNOW stock opened at $355.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.03. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

