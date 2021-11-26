Norway Savings Bank Buys 265 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.