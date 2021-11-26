Norway Savings Bank Has $372,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $36,344,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

