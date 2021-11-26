Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $96.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $25.90.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

