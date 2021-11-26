Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Novanta stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,003. Novanta has a 52-week low of $115.58 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.