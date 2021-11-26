Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.62

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.62 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 49588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.