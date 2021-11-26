Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.62

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.62 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 49588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.