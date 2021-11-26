NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Critical Review

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.83 $52.00 million $5.66 39.05 Intel $77.87 billion 2.60 $20.90 billion $5.15 9.66

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59% Intel 26.89% 28.74% 15.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 8 14 1 2.70 Intel 11 15 7 0 1.88

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $233.74, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Intel has a consensus target price of $56.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Intel has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Intel on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive.

