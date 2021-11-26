Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

