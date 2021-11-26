Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.