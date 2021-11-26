Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

