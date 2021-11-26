Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $431.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.