Oddz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $630,151.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $630,151.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.