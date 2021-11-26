Oddz Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $630,151.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

