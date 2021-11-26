OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce sales of $82.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.80 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $141.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

