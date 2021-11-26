Optas LLC Acquires 10,508 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,488,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 237,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 31,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,226. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80.

