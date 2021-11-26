Optas LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 57.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,085,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 317,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

