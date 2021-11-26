Optas LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $146.90 and a one year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

