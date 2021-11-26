OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

