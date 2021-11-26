Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading 6.9% Higher

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.22. 20,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 747,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $660.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

