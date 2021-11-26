Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). Outset Medical reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 10,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outset Medical by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 297,073 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.