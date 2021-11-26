PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013608 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00303641 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.00628619 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001254 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

