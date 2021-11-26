Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW traded down $16.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $289.77 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

