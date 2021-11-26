Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

